Lightyear: A New Poster, A Special Look, and a New Image

If there was a Pixar movie that people were very unsure of, it was Lightyear. The concept of the movie itself seems more than a little weird, and as we head into the final month of the movie before it comes out, there will be those wondering if this is the Pixar movie worth going back to theaters for. It is the first to see the inside of a movie theater since Onward in March of 2020, so it's kind of a big deal alone. We got to see thirty minutes of the movie last month for an early press day and again during CinemaCon and got to post some of our first impressions. Going into this movie, at least judging by those first thirty minutes, the thing to know is that this is not the movie you think it's going to be. Now that the release date is creeping up, Pixar will start marketing the movie more, which means a new poster, a special look, and a new image at well, all three of which feature plenty of Sox who is fantastic.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

