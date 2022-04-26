Lightyear Could Be Considered to be the "Star Wars" of Toy Story

Toy Story remains a classic animated film turned franchise that has managed to survive for decades, with several films and billions of dollars in overall sales behind its reputation. In the coming months, the Toy Story world is getting a chance to expand its reach even more with the origin story behind Buzz Lightyear, simply titled, Lightyear.

The Lightyear story will dive into the backstory behind the fictional story of the toy's cool factor to Andy, which already looks like it will be depicting a more sci-fi adventure than we're used to. During a recent press event (initially covered by the Illuminerdi team) the Lightyear co-writer, director, and mastermind Angus McLane shed a little more light on how important the original Lightyear role (not the toy) is to the characters of the Toy Story world.

"Now you remember in Toy Story, Andy had a birthday party," McLane said during the promotional press event for the film and goes on to elaborate, "His favorite gift was a character that he loved, Buzz Lightyear the Space Ranger. And it was a toy that would redefine playtime for Andy. And I've always wondered what movie was Buzz from, you know? Why couldn't we just make that movie? So that's what we did. Presenting Lightyear, the movie that Andy saw that changed his life. Andy's Star Wars. A sci-fi epic designed to inspire a new generation."

In the same conversation, the Lightyear c0-scribe opens up about the trait that links both the toy and the man behind the toy, by sharing their dissatisfaction with their own world. McLane notes, "Although I'd been working with the character for the better part of two decades, It was in the development for this film that we truly discovered the unifying character trait of the character that we know and love as Buzz Lightyear. See, he's a character who is at odds at with his surroundings."

Lightyear is officially just two months away from release, so we'll be experiencing the awe-inspiring concept that inspired an unlikely Toy Story prequel-ish film soon enough.