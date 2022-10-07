Lindsay Lohan Holiday Netflix Rom Com Debuts Trailer

Lindsay Lohan is back in the rom-com saddle, as the trailer for her new Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas was released this morning. Co-starring Chord Overstreet of Glee fame, the film revolves around a newly engaged and spoiled heiress (Lohan) who, after being diagnosed with amnesia due to a skiing accident, subsequently lands in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his daughter. Also starring in the film are Jack Wagner, George Young, Blythe Howard, Chase Ramsey, and Olivia Perez. Check out the trailer for the new movie down below.

Lindsay Lohan And Netflix Will Be Working Together A Lot

"Falling for Christmas" is directed by Janeen Damian and marks her directorial debut. The "Christmas Waltz" and "Much Ado About Christmas" writer and producer also co-wrote the screenplay with husband Michael Damian ("Hot Tamale," "Moondance Alexander"), Jeff Bonnett ("Love by the Book") and Ron Oliver ("Operation Christmas," "Harvest Moon"). MPCA's Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films' Michael Damian serve as producers on the film. MPCA is behind several Netflix Christmas films, including the "A Christmas Prince" franchise, "Operation Christmas Drop," and "A Castle for Christmas."

This is the first of two collaborations between Lindsay Lohan and Netflix, as they also just announced rom com Luck of the Irish is heading into production as well. That one will also be directed by Janeen Damien. This is exactly what Lohan should be doing at this point, and this looks like it could be one of the better cheesy holiday films this year. Falling For Christmas will debut on Netflix on November 10th.