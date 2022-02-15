Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Feature Set for 2024

While all eyes on the J.R.R. Tolkien front seems to focus on Amazon's prequel TV series The Rings of Power (set a millennia before the live-action films), Warner Bros Animation and New Line Cinema have their sights on the theatrical front with their latest anime feature Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim. Variety confirmed the release date for April 12, 2024. Set roughly two centuries before The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim will explore the exploits of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and the creations of Helm's Deep, the stronghold featured in Peter Jackson's second LOTR film, The Two Towers(2002).

Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Joseph Chou of Blade Runner: Black Lotus will direct The War of the Rohirrim through Chou's anime studio Sola Entertainment, which has been working on the project since its initially announced in June 2021. The designs draw inspiration from Jackson's six Tolkien films set in Middle Earth. Philippa Boyens, who worked with Jackson on the movies, will be the executive producer. Her daughter Phoebe Gittins and writing partner Arty Papageorgiou are penning the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews. Also joining the creative team are Oscar-winners Richard Taylor (makeup and visual effects), Alan Lee (art direction), and Tolkien illustrator John Howe. Voice cast announcements are expected soon.

"I'm in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast," Boyens said. "The 'Lord of the Rings' films took Tolkien's masterwork to new cinematic heights and inspired a generation," said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. "It's a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen." The Jackson films combined gross over $5.8 billion worldwide at the box office.