28 Years Later Director Says the Story Was Pitched as a Trilogy

Danny Boyle, the director of 28 Years Later, reveals that the franchise revival was initially pitched to Sony as a new trilogy.

Nearly two decades since 28 Days Later (2002) and its sequel 28 Weeks Later (2007) dropped, the 28 series is returning to cinemas in full force. Yes, 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, is finally preparing to hit theaters in just a few days (on June 20, 2025), launching the long-anticipated continuation of the story. And with a cast that includes recognizable names like Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, there are already high expectations for the tension-filled horror project.

Though Sony and Columbia Pictures have not only greenlit 28 Years Later but also its follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, already scheduled for release on January 16, 2026. The two films were even shot back-to-back (with a third film that's yet to be officially confirmed), establishing a clear plan to wrap the saga with a definitive structure. Now, Boyle is making it crystal clear in a recent interview that this was specifically designed to be a three-part narrative.

28 Years Later Was Pitched as a Trilogy

Boyle tells the outlet, "There's a story arc across all three films. The principle of this is what we sold to Sony. And they immediately said, 'Don't say it's a trilogy.' We said, no, we are going to say it's a trilogy. Because it is! We're not going to lie to people! Not all the characters run through all three films, but some of them do. There's a character in this one, played by Ralph Fiennes, who is a massive part of the second film. Cillian Murphy is an element in the second film and a very dominant element in the third film."

As stated by the filmmaker, while Murphy, who starred in the original film as Jim, doesn't appear in 28 Years Later, he is expected to return in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and play a major role in the third and final installment. So, no, he's not the zombie from the trailer that everyone was talking about. With early buzz already growing, the return of the 28 franchise promises a thrilling, long-awaited continuation of a genre-defining story—one that is finally reaching its planned conclusion.

For longtime fans, the infection may have been dormant, but the final chapter is now just around the corner. Are you looking forward to the release of 28 Years Later?

