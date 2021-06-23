Luca: How Recording From Home Changed Jim Gaffigan's Performance

When it comes to working from home, the cast of Luca had to do something that some of them hadn't ever done before; record their lines from home. We all had to change the way we work when the pandemic happened, and we've heard from multiple voice actors about the concept of recording their dialogue in walk-in closets because the clothing makes the audio sound better. Jim Gaffigan voices Luca's Lorenzo, and he is a veteran voice actor. However, doing his lines from home was something that he hadn't had the chance to do before. We got the chance to speak with Gaffigan about whether or not recording from home changed his performance at all.

"Yeah, you know, I feel as though the recording at home was, you know, people feel comfortable at home, right? So, you know, we're doing this, you're probably in your apartment, right?" Gaffigan asked, and yes, I was indeed conducting this interview from the comfort of my living room. "And so, like, you're probably more comfortable in your apartment than if you were in some office or some motel. There might be that interesting takeaway where people obviously it's an incredible luxury, you know, Pixar sent me for tripods, one held the iPad, one held a recording iPad, and there was a microphone. And it's just like a lot of moving parts that, you know, other productions might not do. But, yeah, it's pretty interesting, that home element. I do think that there provides a certain amount of comfort, right?"

where we talk about the education theme of Luca and the difference between working with Pixar and Dreamworks on animated features.

Summary: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Luca, directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), stars Jacob Tremblay ("Room," "Wonder") lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea, Jack Dylan Grazer ("We Are Who We Are," "Shazam") voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world, Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto, Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live," "Big Mouth") voices Daniela, Luca's mother, Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia's father, and Jim Gaffigan ("The Pale Tourist," "Troop Zero") voices Lorenzo, Luca's father. It will stream to Disney+ on June 18, 2021.

