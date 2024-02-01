Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged:

Madame Web: BTS Featurette Asks "Who Is Ezekiel Sims?"

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Madame Web dives into the villain Ezekiel and explains his motivations in this film. The film will be released on February 14th.

Article Summary Explore Ezekiel's motivations in the new Madame Web featurette.

Discover how Ezekiel's future vision incites violence.

Compare the mirrored powers of hero Cassandra and villain Ezekiel.

Question the potential impact of Madame Web's execution.

The marketing for Madame Web continues to baffle us, but at least this time, they have decided to reveal a few plot points and character motivations for all of us to figure out. So far, it's been unclear what exactly is going on in this film, but in a new featurette that focuses on the villain Ezekiel, we find out that his motivations are quite simple; he saw the future where he dies, and now he's going about trying to change it through violence. It's not exactly sympathetic, but it does make you realize why this man is targeting these three young women who haven't done anything to him. The key is they haven't done anything to him yet. The idea of seeing the future and then changing is quite literally the entire point of Cassandra's powers, and superhero movies love to make the villains some mirror image of the hero. Cassandra uses her clairvoyance to protect others, while Ezekiel uses his to protect himself. So all of this tracks for what any other superhero film would do, and it's not a terrible idea. However, like most things in the world, it all comes down to execution, and it's very unclear if the execution of this film manages to play out.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!