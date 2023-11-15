Posted in: Movies | Tagged: dakota johnson, Madame Web, marvel, S.J. Clarkson, sony, sony pictures

Madame Web: New Vignette On Why They Wanted To Explore This Character

A behind-the-scenes vignette was released for Madame Web, where star Dakota Johnson and director SJ Clarkson talk about what drew them to this character.

Standalone origin story of a clairvoyant heroine coming February 2024.

Earlier today, the first trailer for Madame Web went live. After the strikes seemed to slow everyone down, the slate regarding superhero movies next year looks pretty blank, which hasn't happened since the pandemic. DC has Joker: Folie à Deux, and while that first film was a massive hit, this next one is swinging big with changes, so who knows if it'll hit. Marvel pushed everything back due to the strikes, and now Deadpool 3 is the only film coming out next year. So 2024 could be Sony's year for superheroes because they have Madame Web in February and Kraven the Hunter in August. The reactions to the first trailer are a bit mixed, but this character would always be hard for some to wrap their heads around. Sony also released a behind-the-scenes vignette with star Dakota Johnson telling why she has always loved Marvel movies and what drew her to Madame Web, and director SJ Clarkson briefly talks about what we can expect from this movie. We have a high-quality image that people with spiderweb issues won't like one bit.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

