Madame Web Trailer Debuts, Film Out In Mostly Superhero-Less 2024

Sony has debuted the first trailer for its live action Spider-Verse film Madame Web this morning. The film is set for release in 2024.

Article Summary Sony unveils first Madame Web trailer, a Spider-Verse expansion starring Dakota Johnson.

The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, features a new storyline set to release in a quiet superhero year.

Madame Web stands as a thriller origin story of clairvoyant Cassandra Webb amidst a saving quartet.

With a limited 2024 superhero lineup, Madame Web could dominate after Marvel and DC rescheduling.

Madame Web has its first trailer out, as the Sony Spider-Verse is expanding even more. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott, the film will introduce many new characters to the live-action Spider-Verse. The film is directed by SJ Clarkson from a script by Clarkson and Claire Parker. This film will be a rare bird next year, as not many superhero films are set to hit screens in 2024 after Disney moved pretty much their entire Marvel slate to 2025, and DC takes the year off to regroup before launching the James Gunn-Verse in 2025. Check out the trailer below.

Madame Web Synopsis

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

A basic poster for the film was also revealed on the film's website, featuring a new logo.

No release date is given for the film today with the trailer release, but February 16th has been bandied about in the past, so we shall see. With a clear runway as far as superhero films go, they could even move later into spring or even summer and really set this up well. As far as the trailer goes, it has a real 2000s vibe to it, which is not a bad thing, and with a cast like this, there is some hope. It can't be worse than Morbius, right?

Madame Web will be released in theaters in 2024.

