Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Gladys, Ocean's 11, Warner Bros, weapons, Zach Cregger

Warner Bros Dates 2027 & 2028 Films From Cregger, Many Horror Sequels

Warner Bros has dated a bunch of new films for 2027 & 2028, including a Weapons prequel, a new Final Destination, and more.

Article Summary Warner Bros has dated several major 2027 and 2028 releases, with horror fans getting plenty to be excited about.

Zach Cregger has two films coming, including a Weapons sequel and a new sci-fi thriller with Amblin Entertainment.

Final Destination 7 and The Revenge of La Llorona are both officially dated, continuing two beloved horror franchises.

The Ocean's 11 prequel with Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper and a Baz Luhrmann Joan of Arc film are also on the way.

Warner Bros spent their CinemaCon presentation last night showing off tons of new footage from some of their biggest 2026 blockbusters, including Dune 3, Supergirl, Evil Dead Burn, and more. They also skillfully avoided discussing the potential merger with Paramount and what it might do to their upcoming slate for 2027 or 2028. Instead, they waited until after to set dates for a slew of major films coming in those years, especially for horror fans. New installments of a couple of their biggest franchises in that genre, and two new films from one of the most exciting voices in horror, are on the schedule now.

Warner Bros Delights Horror Fans

Final Destination 7 will open on May 12, 2028, following up on the huge success last year of Bloodlines. The Revenge of La Llorona, a sequel to Michael Chaves Conjuring Universe film, will open on April 9, 2027. Zach Cregger has two new films coming for Warner Bros, including a Weapons sequel, Gladys, dated for September 8. While he is not directing that one, he is producing it and co-writing the script. He will, however, be directing and writing The Flood, a new sci-fi film he is making with Amblin Entertainment. That will open on August 11, 2028. In non-horror dates, the Ocean's 11 prequel starring Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper will open June 25, 2027, with Cooper also writing and directing. And finally, Baz Luhrmann's untitled Joan of Arc film will open on November 22, 2028.

I gotta be honest, looking at their presentation and with what they have on the schedule…are we sure that Warner Bros needs to merge with anyone? That slate is as strong as any studio could hope for, with all the DCU stuff mixed in, plus a bunch of other stuff. They could realistically win the box-office war in any of the next couple of years. I wish they would just stay the course and become as strong as they have ever been. I can dream.

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