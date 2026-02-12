Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe Will Embrace The Silliness Of The Franchise

Masters of the Universe won't take itself too seriously and will lean into the silliness of the franchise as a strength, says Travis Knight.

Masters of the Universe is one of the most treasured franchises of the 80's, but even fans can admit there is a little bit of… silliness to it. The first stab at a live-action film ignored that for the most part, but it sounds like this new version from director Travis Knight is going to lean into that aspect of the story heavily."There's an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing," he tells Empire Magazine in a new chat. "I think it's a virtue, actually. And it's woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why."

Masters Of The Universe Shouldn't Take Itself Too Seriously

Joining Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Knight directs from a script by Chris Butler.

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

