Mattson Tomlin Says the Door Isn't Closed on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4

The Batman scribe Mattson Tomlin says that a Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 4 isn’t off the table yet.

Mattson Tomlin, the screenwriter behind The Batman and its upcoming 2027 sequel, has once again stoked hopes for a Sam Raimi–helmed Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. Because let's be honest, it's exactly what we need.

In recent social posts, Tomlin said he still hasn't received a definitive "no" on his long-floated pitch, while acknowledging the project's fate rests with a tangle of studio conversations and moving parts. Tomlin writes, "Slow and steady wins the race. There won't be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me. But I haven't gotten a 'no' yet!"

The Current Pitch for Spider-Man 4

Tomlin's angle for a Raimi return is pretty specific, involving a revisit to Maguire's Peter Parker as an older hero juggling marriage and fatherhood. It's a perspective he's highlighted since earlier this year, arguing that after eight modern Spider-Man films, the most interesting way back to Maguire is to lean into the life experience his Peter would now carry. That setup also works with the character changes fans glimpsed in the multiversal (and well-received) chaos of Spider-Man: No Way Home and would give a long-awaited legacy sequel a distinct perspective to unpack rather than a typical nostalgia event.

All things considered, it's still important to acknowledge that Tomlin isn't claiming momentum beyond conversations and interest. He's been clear that any progress would require alignment from multiple gatekeepers (Sony, Marvel, and Raimi) before a script could finally move forward. Both Raimi and Kirsten Dunst have previously expressed their own interest in revisiting this world under the right circumstances, which only fuels the 'what if?' factor around a potential fourth installment.

Right now, Tom Holland's corner of the franchise remains active, and Sony's broader Spidey slate is pretty active. Yet Hollywood's recent run of legacy sequels, paired with Maguire's warmly received 2021 return, means a Raimi/Maguire follow-up is no longer unthinkable. And if it did happen, Tomlin's proposed lens could definitely distinguish it from current continuity by feeling less coming-of-age, more hard-earned adulthood, where responsibility now includes a family.

Is Spider-Man 4 something you'd like to see?

