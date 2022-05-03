Sam Raimi Comments on the Odds of Returning for a Spider-Man 4

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Spider-Man nostalgia might have hit an all-time high. The film pulled off a massively successful twist (that everyone was excited to see coming), uniting three variations of the live-action superhero for one spectacular MCU event of a lifetime.

The reunion not only served as a solid installment for the current Marvel/Sony arrangement but also reignited interest in revisiting both the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man universe, as well as the Amazing Spider-Man saga – with everyone wondering what the future could actually hold. After a lot of buzz around fans' hopes for a Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, director Raimi offered a less than exciting update.

When discussing the future of his original Spider-Man films, Raimi explained to Screen Rant, "I currently don't have any plans to make Spider-Man 4. And they're so successful with the new Spider-Man series that I don't know if that's gonna happen or not. I haven't pursued that."

Even so, it's hard to imagine that the idea hasn't crossed his mind or the Sony/Marvel executives who know people love two things in Hollywood – Spider-Man, and nostalgia. In another recent interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker offered his take on making another story within that universe, explaining, "My love for the characters hasn't diminished one iota," Raimi said before adding, "It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: 'Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?' There are a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I'd love to."

I don't know about you, but the idea of a Spider-Man 4 after the recent reappearance sounds like it could be the perfect opportunity to surprise fans – and make a profit while doing so, of course.