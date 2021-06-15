Jordan Vogt-Roberts Talks Metal Gear Solid and Gundam Films

Video games and anime are two mediums that aren't safe from live-action film adaptations, and even though we sometimes end up disappointed, it's just too easy to get hyped for each and each one – including the upcoming Metal Gear Solid.

It's mostly common knowledge that Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is a fan of video games, so his involvement in the upcoming Metal Geat Solid game-to-film adaptation starring Oscar Isaac felt like a natural fit. In a new feature focused on E3 and published at EW, the director opened up about the status of his Metal Gear Solid film, noting, "Metal Gear is something I've been trying to Sisyphus push up the hill for seven-plus years. That game and Kojima-san's world mean the world to me, and that's something that I'm very proud of what we're doing. I think it's very Kojima, punk rock, twisty." Obviously, considering the massive dedication from Metal Gear Solid and Snake aficionados, this project will be met with a lot of intrigue from fans, but that's not all Vight-Roberts has prepared for fans.

In reference to his take on the widely successful Gundam title, he shares the intensity for something as grand as his upcoming film, explaining, "And then Gundam, likewise, is the godfather of otaku culture in a lot of ways without exaggeration. It is the grandfather to modern anime and thus most Japanese things that we love. It really is wild what Gundam was doing on television in an animated format in the '70s and the complexity and the weight of the stories they were telling."

With upcoming genre films and series including Uncharted, Cowboy Bebop, Attack on Titan, or the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, it looks like we'll be getting more video game and anime adaptations for years to come. Between Vogt-Roberts duality in anime and video game film adaptations, which are you most excited to see the director tackle?