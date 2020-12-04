Oscar Isaac Will Play Solid Snake In A Metal Gear Solid Film

Metal Gear Solid just took a major step towards finally coming to the big screen. Sony has tapped Oscar Isaac to play hero Solid Snake in the film, which is being directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. This game adaptation has been literally decades in the making. The Kojima classic is already tailor-made to hit the silver screen, as anyone who has played the games can attest. Derek Connolly wrote this version of the script, and Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio. Deadline was the first with the news of the Metal Gear Solid casting.

Metal Gear Solid Is The Latest Genre Project For Issac

Here is a current list of this man's dance card on top of Metal Gear Solid: HBO's Scenes From A Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, and then Marvel's Moon Knight for Disney+. "Isaac will next be seen in the much-anticipated reboot of Dune and Paul Schrader's The Card Counter. He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn's Ex Machina comic retitled The Great Machine and star in Barry Levinson's Francis And The Godfather, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal." That is one busy dude, with his hands in all kinds of genre goodness. We should not take for granted that we get to watch an actor of his caliber in projects like this one or Star Wars.

Look for Sony to try and get this going ASAP now and sneak it in before his attention is pulled away to one of the many projects above. Metal Gear Solid is potentially a huge franchise for the studio, and they are not going to wait around to get this off the ground when they are finally so close to getting it in front of us.