Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, michael keaton, tim burton

Michael Keaton: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Was "The Most Fun" Set

Michael Keaton says that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was "the most fun I've had on set in a long time." It will be released on September 6, 2024.

Article Summary Michael Keaton teases Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as his most fun set experience in years.

Tim Burton returns to direct with a mix of original and fresh faces in the cast.

A long-awaited sequel, the film faced delays but prioritizes practical effects.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set for a spooktacular release on September 6, 2024.

A sequel to Beetlejuice is something that has been rumored for years but never came to be. However, the right things must have aligned because not only is director Tim Burton returning for the film, which we now know is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but star Michael Keaton is also. The cast has some old and new faces joining as well, but these two were the big ones who needed to come back to make it work. Keaton has been bouncing around all sorts of projects in the last couple of years, but he revealed to People that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was "the most fun I've had on set in a long time. On one hand, you'd go, 'Well, of course it's the most fun. It looks like fun.' As you know, it doesn't always work like that."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Will Rely On Practical Effects

It's good to hear that things were going well on the backend for this film. It got a bit caught up in the strike delays, with the production being forced to shut down with just a day or so left on production before they wrapped. Keaton acknowledged the very long wait between the first film and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and said that he and Burton were looking for the right moment where all the right pieces just fell into place.

"We thought, 'You got to get this right. Otherwise, just don't do it. Let's just go on with our lives and do other things.' So I was hesitant and cautious, and he was probably equally as hesitant and cautious over all these years," he says. "Once we got there, I said, 'Okay, let's just go for it. Let's just see if we can do it if we can pull this off.'"

The first film holds up really well, which is surprising considering it was made over thirty years ago. One of the reasons it still holds up is the reliance on practical effects. The artistry that comes from using puppets and makeup ages so much better than dodgy VFX, which looks out of date even a year or two earlier. The same holds true for films like the initial Star Wars films or Jurassic Park. Those films still look great today because of the practical effects. These days, people shoot a lot of films on greenscreen sets using VFX, but Keaton explained that should this film ever happen, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice would rely on practical effects just like the first one.

"The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology," he says. "It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'"

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has kept its plot largely under wraps, but we should be learning more about the film in the coming months. Tim Burton will direct the movie, and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Arthur Conti, and Burn Gorman. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!