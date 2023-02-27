Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Godzilla Scores Mondo is releasing the two latest Godzilla vinyl soundtracks in association with Toho this coming Wednesday at noon.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to a couple of Godzilla films, GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA and GODZILLA VS KING GHIDORAH. Both are exclusive Mondo colorways on the discs, and both will be available to order on Wednesday. You can see them below.

Mondo Godzilla Soundtrack Release Details

This week, GODZILLA stomps his way back onto your turntables … better have your anti-skate weight set up correctly! For the first time on vinyl, we have both GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA and GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH (featuring artwork by Luke Preece and Greg Ruth, respectively). Both are pressed on exclusive Mondo colorways, feature foil numbering, and are numbered editions. As always, all new releases go on sale Wednesdays at 12 Noon CT at MondoShop.com.

"Selected to score GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA was Michiru Ōshima (GODZILLA VS MEGAGUIRUS, STAR WARS: VISIONS), who brought an exciting and heroic musical aesthetic to the film. Employing the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Ōshima's music sounds as enormous and powerful as the kaiju themselves, with a new menacing theme for Zilla that uses the lower registers to bring across his immense force. In contrast, Ōshima's theme for Kiryu uses high brass for an almost superheroic feel, with both themes working beautifully in counterpoint to each other when the two titans have their rumble. As scary as it is thrilling, Michiru Ōshima's score is one of the most significant scores to emerge from the hallowed halls of Toho. "

"GODZILLA VS KING GHIDORAH saw the return of legendary composer Akira Ifukube to the series, his first since 1975's TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA. He showed no sign of slowing down, providing a thrilling and muscular score dominated by the presence of the two headliners. Godzilla's theme and fanfare are presented beautifully by Ifukube, along with the terrifying material for Ghidorah. The composer also wonderfully integrates earlier music from RODAN and KING KONG VS GODZILLA that – along with his terrific new music – results in a musical monster throw-down for the ages. No one knew the lizard better than Akira Ifukube, and GODZILLA VS KING GHIDORAH proves it."

