Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Prey Mondo will release the excellent score to the latest film in the Predator saga, Prey, this Wednesday on vinyl.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes and brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the latest film in the Predator saga, Prey, from composer Sarah Schachner. The score will be presented on a three-color vinyl disc and features new jacket artwork from artist Greg Ruth. It will go on sale this Wednesday at Noon EST in The Mondo Record Shop.

Mondo Prey Release Details

"The latest entry in the PREDATOR franchise, 20th Century Studios' PREY, is set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. It is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. Unfortunately, the prey she stalks and ultimately confronts is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. Sarah Schachner's score to PREY is nothing short of a revelation; it's super intense, moody, yet playful in places; this is a string-heavy score, and all the better for it. Schachner layers sounds in a beautiful and mesmerizing way with vocals weaving in and out of the music, giving it an ethereal, otherworldly sound that is completely her own."

Prey was one of my favorite films of 2022, and this is a personal must-get for me. It should be for you as well. Make sure you are ready at Noon EST for the drop this week.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Posted in: Mondo, Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: mondo, predator, prey

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!