Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, Housemaid, Send Help

Blu-ray On My Mind: The Housemaid, Criterion, The Stoned Age, & More

This week's Blu-ray news and reviews include The Housemaid, The Stoned Age, Send Help, Criterion releases for June, and more!

Article Summary New Blu-ray releases include The Housemaid, The Stoned Age, and Sam Raimi's Send Help with major extras

Criterion's June slate features classics like Charade, Five Easy Pieces, and High Art alongside new titles

Lionsgate's Vestron Series returns, Fleischer Cartoons Volume 1 gets a 4K restoration, and Slither hits 4K Steelbook

Warner Archive and Universal announce April catalog titles, plus a 4K release for Bridesmaids after Oscars reunion

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News

-Lionsgate has announced the latest in their Vestron collector's series, and it is The Stöned Age. This is the first time the film has been available on Blu-ray, and it will also be released on Steelbook on April 20.

-Criterion Collection has announced its June releases, and once again, it is a mix of classics and a surprising number of newer films. The list includes Charade (1963), Five Easy Pieces (1970), High Art (1998), Desperate Living (1977), Hairspray (1988), West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty (1979), It Was Just an Accident (2025), Magellan (2025), and Eclipse Series 6: Carlos Saura's Flamenco Trilogy (1981-1986). High Art and Five Easy Pieces are the must-haves for me, and I will advocate for It Was Just an Accident as well.

-2026's first hit is set to release on April 21. Sam Raimi's Send Help arrives on 4K Blu-ray with a heaping pile of special features, including what may be the most deleted scenes ever:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Sam Raimi and producer Zainab Azizi

Featurettes: Constructing the Boar Hunt — Sam Raimi offers a deep dive into the creation of SEND HELP's epic boar hunt scene and the intensive creative process that amplifies the scene's visceral impact. From the Office to the Island — Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien detail their transformative filming experience, moving from controlled studios to open beaches. Discover how this shift in environment influenced the development of their characters and the overall production process. Becoming Linda Liddle — Rachel McAdams, along with the costume and makeup designers, describes the unique journey of creating Linda Liddle's unpolished office appearance and developing her striking, unpredictable survivalist transformation. Survival Instinct — Follow Rachel McAdams as she learns the fundamentals of surviving in the wild with the help of Survivalist Expert Ky Furneaux. SOS: Sounds of Survival — Danny Elfman details his creative process and collaboration with Sam Raimi to write a score that elevates the emotional and atmospheric landscape of SEND HELP.

Bloopers: Check out hilarious outtakes from the making of the movie.

Deleted & Extended Scenes: Bradley's Office Franklin at Coffee Linda in Car Airplane Intro Plane Scene Version 1 – Storyboards Plane Scene with Pre-vis Plane Scene with Stunt-vis Finding Water and Bradley High Ridge 1 and Bamboo Night of Horror Day of Hunger Boar Scene Stunt-vis Boar Scene with Puppet Waterfall Long Goodbye Teaching Montage Extended Campfire and Bradley Bathing Extended Cave Walk and Talk and Dinner Castration Scene – Storyboards Bee Cave Franklin Returns Audition Tape

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

-James Gunn's horror film Slither is getting a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release on May 18.

-A truly cool release is now available. Fleischer Cartoons: Greatest Hits, Volume 1 can be purchased right here and features 20 cartoons from animation pioneer Max Fleischer. All the toons are fully restored from the original negatives in full 4K, and feature Koko the Clown, Superman, Popeye, Betty Boop, and Bimbo. The disc will ship in May.

-Fresh off the cast reuniting at the Oscars on Sunday, Bridesmaids will release on 4K on May 12.

-Warner Archive has announced its list of titles releasing in April. They include Private Benjamin (1980), 20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1932), Crack-Up (1946), King Richard and the Crusaders (1954), Captains Courageous (1937), Arrowsmith (1931), George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984), and Monogram Matinee Volume Two.

-And finally, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment catalog titles coming soon include The Private War of Major Benson (1955), Million Dollar Legs (1932), Here Comes Cookie (1935), International House (1933), and Mississippi (1935).

Reviews

Lionsgate sent over the 4K Blu-ray release of the late-2025 hit The Housemaid. The film is based on the book by Freida McFadden and directed by Paul Feig. It stars Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Skelnar. The film spins its wheels a bit, and is the most fun when Seyfried and Sweeney share the screen. Skelnar is fantastic and is really starting to make a name for himself. It all falls apart when the twist fails to land, but up until then, it kept me hooked. The film looks absolutely stunning on 4K, and features a Dolby Atmos track that, while it will not blow you away, has some pretty sick ambiance that is subtle and will make you smile. The deleted scenes are nothing too special, and the 35 or so minutes of behind-the-scenes are pretty standard stuff. I did like the house set tour. Overall, this tribute to past erotic thrillers is quite fun, and the disc is worthy of a spot on your shelf. Thanks again for sending it over.

Pick Ups Of The Week

No new pickup this week, but next week should be different.

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