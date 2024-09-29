Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Mehcad Brooks, mortal kombat, mortal kombat 2, Warner Bros

Mortal Kombat 2 Star on What Fans Can Expect from Jax in the Sequel

One of the stars of the 2021 film Mortal Kombat shares why he's excited for fans to see his character's return in the sequel.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 2 promises more character development, intense battles, and a deeper exploration of Jax.

The 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot impressed despite the challenging pandemic release window and streaming on Max.

Mehcad Brooks highlights enhanced fight scenes and Jax's personality, humor, and beliefs in Mortal Kombat 2.

The sequel features an outstanding production team and 27 meticulously crafted fights for unparalleled action.

Back in 2021, despite a challenging COVID-19 release window, the newest Mortal Kombat movie managed to impress at the box office during the unstable pandemic period. To make the scenario even more impressive, it simultaneously dropped on Max, which only solidified the suggestion that people still want to see a Mortal Kombat film and its grand cinematic spectacle.

Just over a year from now, audiences will finally get the chance to witness a proper sequel to the noteworthy 2021 version of Mortal Kombat, bringing back the original cast, storylines, and even the addition of the long-awaited tournament. So, this time around, a return to Mortal Kombat will mean larger stakes and bigger battles. Here's what we can expect.

Mortal Kombat Star Mehad Brooks Promises More Character Development and Bigger Battles

While speaking with Screen Rant, Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks discussed his return to the upcoming sequel, sharing, "Jax is in my DNA. Love him. I understand him. He's a great guy. And in this film, you're going to see a lot more of Jax's personality, a lot more of his humor, a lot more of what he believes, and some really, really awesome fighting. There are 27 fights in the movie, and we worked really hard to get those right." He then continues, "We had an incredible team with producer Todd Garner and director Simon McQuoid, and producer E. Bennett Walsh. We had one of the best stunt teams and fight teams and fight coordinators and fight choreographers in the business. It's just going to feel like something people haven't seen before, and I'm so proud to be a part of that."

The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, CJ. Bloomfield, and Damon Herriman. Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on October 24, 2025.

