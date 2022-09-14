Scream 6: New York Setting Is "Mortifying" Says Melissa Barrera

Scream 6 moves the mayhem to New York City and out of our familiar Woodsboro. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back directing this one after bringing the franchise back successfully this past January. Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra join Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) from the film earlier in 2022. Courtney Cox will also be in the movie, as will Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4 character Kirby. Dermot Mulroney was added to the cast earlier in June, the same time Henry Czerny hopped aboard. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Barrera sat down with Collider to talk about the new setting for the franchise.

Scream 6 Takes Manhattan

"It's like 20 times more mortifying," Barrera explains. "It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing, and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Nah, that is not saying too much; keep going!

I can already picture how the Scream franchise will portray New York City, and I fear it will be full of cliches. I am picturing business people running into a person stabbed and begging for help and just sidestepping them while they talk on their phones, or younger people surrounding them as they livestream the person dying, trying to capture Ghostface on their Tik Tok for views. Oof, I hope not; that makes me sad.

The new Scream will release in theaters on March 31st, 2023.