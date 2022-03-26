Moonshot: New Images, A Poster, and Some Behind-The-Scenes Images

When it comes to movies on streaming services, they really fall into two categories more or less: the movies that get people to sign up for the service and the ones that people watch when they already have the service, and they are a little bored on the weekend. From what it looks like, Moonshot will be one of the matter entries, but that doesn't mean it's terrible. A streaming service needs a bedrock of movies and shows for people to watch once they have watched the thing that made them sign up in the first place. If there isn't, they are just going to cancel before that one month is up. We shared the first look for this movie earlier in the month, but since then, the official media site has updated with a new poster that goes a bit too heavy with photoshop, a whole pile of images, and some behind-the-scenes images as well. Star Lana Condor is almost always cute in roles like this, and Cole Sprouse can be very funny when he's given the right script and has the right direction behind him. We'll have to see if this one ends up being one of those projects that end up working.

Summary: A romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, the film is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Moonshot, directed by Christopher Winterbauer, stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. It was written by Max Taxe with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin producing and Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, and Michelle Morrissey executive producing. It will be released on HBO Max on March 31st.