Poohniverse: Horror Shared Universe On Its Way, See Who Made The List

Get ready for your childhood to get Twisted. A whole Poohniverse of horror films is coming in the next 18 months.

Article Summary New 'Poohniverse' horror film series announced, twisting classic tales.

Characters from Peter Pan to Bambi will feature in upcoming horror films.

A cinematic crossover event, 'Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble', is set for 2025.

Teasers for the Poohniverse slated to appear after 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2'.

Poohniverse is not a word I thought I would ever see, but today, Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios have announced The Twisted Childhood Universe. With two Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey films in the can, the pairing is now working on horror films for Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bambi, Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and Rabbit from the Pooh films. All those characters will appear in films from the studio in 2024 and then join forces in the 2025 film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble when they all join forces to take over the world. No, this is not a joke. There is even a poster already.

Poohniverse Is Coming, And We Cannot Stop It

Producer of Jagged Edge Productions Rhys Frake-Waterfield explains, "It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors. We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people. The movies we are working on now as stand-alone are all building towards POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE."

Scott Chambers, Producer of Jagged Edge Production, adds, "Similar to The Avengers, we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the stand-alone movies, you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye, which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster."

You can get your first glimpse at many of the characters and Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble after the credits of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 in theaters during the special Fathom Event at the end of the month.

