Mortal Kombat Producer Teases Positive Sequel Changes Coming

A producer behind Mortal Kombat 2 is teasing that fans can look forward to a few positive changes in the upcoming sequel from Warner Bros.

It's already been confirmed that not only is Mortal Kombat 2 on the way, but it's acting in production at this very moment – so the hype for the actual tournament itself is more than palpable for longtime fans. And yes, the first film did garner plenty of praise and love during its COVID-era streaming and theatrical release. However, there's always a little room for improvement, which is now officially being acknowledged by one of the film's key producers.

So buckle up for a few noticeable changes and even more pulse-pounding fatalities when Mortal Kombat 2 hits theaters shortly!

Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Suggests Exciting Changes are On the Horizon

Todd Garner, the producer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat film, recently took to Twitter to update fans on the status of the video-game-to-live-action sequel while acknowledging a few essential changes are coming after taking in fan reactions from the first installment. The Mortal Kombat 2 producer writes, and in essence, also takes the time to warn, "Off we go! I'm thrilled to start & trust me, we've listened. We've learned from the mistakes and are committed to making the best [Mortal Kombat 2] possible. I 100% support everyone's right to their opinion, but I have the right not to be abused & will block you. So… let's have an amazing ride!"

Just last year, when speaking to ComicBook, Mortal Kombat sequel scribe Jeremy Slater teased one exciting character's addition to the sequel. Barnhardt admits, "Johnny Cage is one of my favorite characters, and I think there's definitely a promise with the way the first movie ends of seeing Cole being like, 'Okay, my next stop is to go recruit Johnny.' So I think if he wasn't included in the sequel at all, it would feel very strange. It's still a little bit up in the air how much he will be included; it's one of the things we're currently working on. But yeah, I love Johnny, and I would love to really do the definitive version, if possible, and really take everything that's fun about that character and bring that to live action."

What changes (or characters) do you think the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel might benefit from? Sound off below!

