Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Madelaine Petsch, renny harlin, The Strangers Trilogy, the strangers: chapter 1

The Strangers: Chapter 1 Trailer Is Here, First Part Out May 17th

A whole trilogy of The Strangers films are coming to theaters this year, and Chapter 1 has a trailer. It hits theaters on May 17th.

Article Summary The Strangers trilogy's Chapter 1 trailer drops, with a May 17 release.

Renny Harlin directs the series, promising a new terror dimension.

Stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez face masked strangers' menace.

Harlin sees the trilogy as an "incredible opportunity" to expand the saga.

The Strangers trilogy will all be released in 2024, and the trailer for the first chapter has been released. This is an ambitious undertaking, and Renny Harlin will direct all three films. Starring Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath, this first chapter's trailer plays much like the first film from 2008. Even so, there is more than enough here to get people excited. You can see the trailer below.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 Synopsis

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's "Riverdale") stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series, bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

The first poster for the film also debuted:

As Harlin has said in the past, the opportunity to do a trilogy like this was too good of one to pass up: "I remember the experience of seeing it. I didn't really know anything about it when I saw it, and I just loved it. I thought it was fantastic, and it's stuck in my mind as one of my favorite horror films. When this opportunity came to me, the idea of not doing a remake or a reboot but doing a trilogy based on the original film, I thought it was an incredible opportunity."

I think in this soft beginning to the summer, this first film in the trilogy can clean up. Will people come back for the other two? Remains to be seen. Hopefully, this first chapter does enough to differentiate itself from the original to make a mark and keep the enthusiasm going.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 opens in theaters on May 17th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!