Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer Finally Released By Netflix

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a new Blumhouse film coming from director John Lee Hancock this year, based on the short story by Stephen King. Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy are producing the film, starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Netflix is putting this one out, continuing a long line of releases of the author's works on the streamer. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O'Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott also star. You can watch the trailer below.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone Is One Of The Better Recent King Shorts

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone is from the latest collection of novellas "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King, about a young boy "Craig," living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire "Mr. Harrigan." The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him. Producers on the film include Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Carla Hacken. Executive Producers for Blumhouse Television include Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold, and Scott Greenberg."

This sounds right up Ryan Murphy's alley, to be honest. This is part of the prolific producer's overall deal with Netflix and will allow him to lean into the spooky again without the American Horror Story name attached. While I was not a fan of the second half of The Little Things, Hancock knows how to set a mood and tone for a film, and his character work in the first half of that film was excellent. Now that we have seen a trailer, I have even more faith that this will be a worthy addition to the King adaptation library. Mr. Harrigan's Phone hits Netflix on October 5th.