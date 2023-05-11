My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: First Trailer and Images Released The first trailer and images for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 have been released. It will release in theaters on September 8th.

Focus Features is ensuring it hits all demographics when it comes to its theatrical releases in 2023. One group that can really turn out at the box office are boomers and older gen-x, and you don't need to look at further than how well the two My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies did. Or at least how well the first movie did. It did pretty well critically but did over $360 million at the box office on a budget of $5 million. The second film didn't do as well with critics and audiences but still $90.6 million on a budget of $18 million. With those sorts of numbers, it isn't surprising that Focus greenlit a third film, and the first trailer and images for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 dropped today.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists, and turns. Opa!

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, directed by Nia Vardalos, stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Louis Mandylor, with Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin. It will be released on September 8th.