The Marvels: New Poster & TV Spot For Spotlights Our Leading Ladies

Marvel has released a new IMAX poster and TV Spot for The Marvels, spotlighting our three awesome leading ladies. It will be released on November 10th.

It's September and past Labor Day, which means we are officially starting to head into the fall season. Disney has quite a few movies lined up to come out in the next couple of months, including a big animated film with Wish, but the one that everyone has their eye on is The Marvels. The once thought-too-big-to-fail Marvel Studios has been stumbling this year with several projects that haven't lived up to the hype and its parent company refusing to pay writers and actors livable wages, causing delays once again. For now, the film is still set to come out, and Marvel is promoting the film digitally while we wait to see if the strikes will be resolved, and we can see Actual Ray Of Sunshine Iman Vellani on this press tour. We got a new IMAX poster and TV spot today.

The Marvels already had a tough hill to climb, with two of three Marvel things released this year being underwhelming at best, but now Marvel has to do something it hasn't had to do in a while. The Marvels is built off the foundation built in Secret Invasion, and no one liked Secret Invasion. This isn't like the WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness connection. Everyone pretty much liked WandaVision across the board, so getting people invested in that before the film wasn't hard. However, even Marvel fans, let alone more casual fans, have had a hard time getting through Secret Invasion. This film is also more connected to the shows than any other film so far, with two of its character's origin stories on Disney+. We're about to find out whether or not Marvel's experiment of a cinematic universe that connects television and film works out. This could be the make-or-break movie, and there is no room to be mediocre here. And Disney has been doing a lot of mediocre films this year. The Marvels cannot be one of them, and not just because the worst side of the internet will never, ever shut up about it if it is.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10.

