Another New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Poster Has Been Released

Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery have released a new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It will be released on March 29th.

Article Summary Legendary and Warner Bros. unveil latest Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire poster.

The MonsterVerse sequel faces high stakes after past box office hurdles.

Director Adam Wingard returns, leading a star-studded ensemble cast.

Theatrical and IMAX release set for March 29, 2024, with global dates to follow.

Now that Dune: Part Two is in theaters, Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery need to really kick up the marketing for the next big film. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the next entry in the inconsistent MonsterVerse. The first two entries did well critically and commercially, but the third entry was released during a packed time at the box office and wasn't good enough to draw in a significant audience. The most recent film was a COVID release and part of the hybrid release model that Warner Bros. did in 2021. Even worse, Godzilla vs. Kong was released in early 2021, before everyone was vaccinated, so it was heavily pirated, and many didn't go see the movie in theaters. There is a good chance that this movie has to do well if we're going to see anything else in this universe. So expect a heavy push between now and the release date. IMAX has released another new poster.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

