Boy Kills World, The Fall Guy Posters Pump Up CinemaCon 2024

Here are four posters for Boy Kills World and one for The Fall Guy that are on display at this years CinemaCon 2024.

Article Summary New 'Boy Kills World' and 'The Fall Guy' posters unveiled at CinemaCon 2024.

'Boy Kills World' features Bill Skarsgård and Famke Janssen, directed by Moritz Mohr.

'The Fall Guy' stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, directed by David Leitch.

CinemaCon 2024 showcases latest films to industry professionals and media.

Boy Kills World and The Fall Guy posters are peppering CinemaCon 2024. The two action films are hoping to leave the con with more buzz than they are going in with. Our own Kaitlyn Booth is boots on the ground there, and we have four character posters from Boy Kills World and one The Fall Guy poster to show you that are on display. Boy Kills World stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen. It is directed by Moritz Mohr. The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu. It is directed by David Leitch.

Boy Kills World, The Fall Guy To Make A Splash

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, in 2024, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the fall and holiday season (and beyond) at the box office.

The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, CinemaCon will continue to incorporate a special day of programming geared for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 8 April 2024.

Stay tuned for more on Boy Kills World, The Fall Guy, and everything else shown at CinemaCon 2024 this week.

