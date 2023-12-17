Posted in: Anime, Legendary, Movies | Tagged: film, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Director is Excited to Tackle the Popular Manga

The director that's currently attached to the live-action version of My Hero Academia says the film is a "big deal" to him.

Article Summary Hollywood taps into My Hero Academia for a live-action film directed by Joby Harold.

Film development in progress by Legendary, set to stream on Netflix alongside hit anime.

Director Joby Harold expresses excitement and personal commitment to the adaptation.

My Hero Academia movie fuels anticipation amid Netflix's successful anime to live-action slate.

With more than 50 million copies in circulation so far, it was genuinely no surprise that Hollywood was looking to tap into the potential of the popular manga-turned-anime title My Hero Academia. It involves things like superheroes (a modern box office favorite), a powerful team dynamic, and several beloved characters, both good and bad, which are all favorable components when it comes to a page-to-screen adaptation.

After the film was confirmed to be in development from Legendary (behind TOHO's popular Monsterverse), we then learned that the film would also land a home on Netflix alongside the streaming platform's anime adaptions such as One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, and at this rate, many more to come. But is the live-action My Hero Academia still happening? Fortunately, the director that's been tapped has an exciting update for franchise fans.

My Hero Academia Director Says the Upcoming Film is a "Big Deal" to Him

While chatting with Collider about the current status of the My Hero Academia movie for Netflix, the film's already-announced director, Joby Harold, appeared optimistic about what was being discussed behind the scenes. When the filmmaker was asked if he's still currently attached to the upcoming project and if it's still being developed, he replied, "Yes, it is [moving forward]. Absolutely. It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It's a big one. I can speak to the fact that it is live-action, and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it."

The description of the original manga: "What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy, of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless? Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…"

Considering the hype behind Netflix titles like One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, do you expect the My Hero Academia film to do well? Sound off in the comments below!

