My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Streaming on Crunchyroll This Week

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the feature film spinoff of the hit anime, streams on Crunchyroll this week - starting Thursday, August 17th.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the anime feature film spinoff of the popular anime series is premiering on Crunchyroll starting this Thursday, August 17th, from 5 pm PST. Both the Japanese version with English subtitles and the English language dub will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics, and the Caribbean

My Hero Academia is about Izuku, who has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies.

In My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Deku, and his friends take on a daring rescue operation when villains hack into I-Expo – the world's leading hero item exhibition. All Might is trapped by their sinister plan, and his best hope for saving everyone lies in the new generation of heroes. Now, here's a look at the original trailers, followed by intel on the creative team that made the anime film happen.

Directed by

Kenji Nagasaki

Screenplay by

Yōsuke Kuroda

Based on My Hero Academia by

Kohei Horikoshi

Character Design by

Yoshihiko Umakoshi

Art Direction by

Shigemi Ikeda

Chief Animation Direction by

Yoshihiko Umakoshi

Cinematography by

Makoto Ikegami

Editing by

Kumiko Sakamoto

Music by

Yuki Hayashi

Animation Studio

BONES

My Hero Academia Japanese Voice Cast

Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo

Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka

Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Ida

Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki

Toshiki Masuda as Eijiro Kirishima

Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu

Aoi Yuki as Tsuyu Asui

Ryo Hirohashi as Minoru Mineta

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami

Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari

Kei Shindo as Kyoka Jiro

Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido

Masakazu Nishida as Mezo Shoji

Kiyotaka Furushima as Hanta Sero

Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure

Toru Nara as Rikido Sato

Kenta Miyake as All Might

Mirai Shida as Melissa Shield

Katsuhisa Namase as David Shield

Rikiya Koyama as Wolfram

English Voice Cast

Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya

Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo

Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka

Michael Tatum as Tenya Ida

David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki

Justin Cook as Eijiro Kirishima

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu

Monica Rial as Tsuyu Asui

Brina Palencia as Minoru Mineta

Jesse James Grelle as Fumikage Tokoyami

Kyle Phillips as Denki Kaminari

Trina Nishimura as Kyoka Jiro

Caitlin Glass as Mina Ashido

Ian Sinclair as Mezo Shoji

Christopher Bevins as Hanta Sero

Felecia Angelle as Toru Hagakure

Cris George as Rikido Sato

Chris Sabat as All Might

Erica Mendez as Melissa Shield

Ray Chase as David Shield

Keith Silverstein as Wolfram

My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.

