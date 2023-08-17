Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Kohei Horikoshi, manga, my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Streaming on Crunchyroll This Week
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the feature film spinoff of the hit anime, streams on Crunchyroll this week - starting Thursday, August 17th.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the anime feature film spinoff of the popular anime series is premiering on Crunchyroll starting this Thursday, August 17th, from 5 pm PST. Both the Japanese version with English subtitles and the English language dub will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics, and the Caribbean
My Hero Academia is about Izuku, who has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies.
In My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Deku, and his friends take on a daring rescue operation when villains hack into I-Expo – the world's leading hero item exhibition. All Might is trapped by their sinister plan, and his best hope for saving everyone lies in the new generation of heroes. Now, here's a look at the original trailers, followed by intel on the creative team that made the anime film happen.
Directed by
Kenji Nagasaki
Screenplay by
Yōsuke Kuroda
Based on My Hero Academia by
Kohei Horikoshi
Character Design by
Yoshihiko Umakoshi
Art Direction by
Shigemi Ikeda
Chief Animation Direction by
Yoshihiko Umakoshi
Cinematography by
Makoto Ikegami
Editing by
Kumiko Sakamoto
Music by
Yuki Hayashi
Animation Studio
BONES
My Hero Academia Japanese Voice Cast
Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo
Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka
Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Ida
Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki
Toshiki Masuda as Eijiro Kirishima
Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu
Aoi Yuki as Tsuyu Asui
Ryo Hirohashi as Minoru Mineta
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami
Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari
Kei Shindo as Kyoka Jiro
Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido
Masakazu Nishida as Mezo Shoji
Kiyotaka Furushima as Hanta Sero
Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure
Toru Nara as Rikido Sato
Kenta Miyake as All Might
Mirai Shida as Melissa Shield
Katsuhisa Namase as David Shield
Rikiya Koyama as Wolfram
English Voice Cast
Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya
Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo
Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka
Michael Tatum as Tenya Ida
David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki
Justin Cook as Eijiro Kirishima
Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu
Monica Rial as Tsuyu Asui
Brina Palencia as Minoru Mineta
Jesse James Grelle as Fumikage Tokoyami
Kyle Phillips as Denki Kaminari
Trina Nishimura as Kyoka Jiro
Caitlin Glass as Mina Ashido
Ian Sinclair as Mezo Shoji
Christopher Bevins as Hanta Sero
Felecia Angelle as Toru Hagakure
Cris George as Rikido Sato
Chris Sabat as All Might
Erica Mendez as Melissa Shield
Ray Chase as David Shield
Keith Silverstein as Wolfram
My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.
