Sebastian Stan Is Developing An Adaptation Of Image Comics Reckless

Sebastian Stan is reportedly developing an adaptation of Reckless, published by Image Comics, with director Cristian Mungiu.

Stan continues to explore diverse roles post-MCU, working on unique projects like A Different Man.

Reckless, featuring crime noir in 1980s LA, follows hero Ethan Reckless confronting his past.

Cristian Mungiu is reportedly directing the project.

If anyone has taken advantage of their fame post-Marvel Cinematic Universe to make some really interesting creative decisions, it is Sebastian Stan. He already had one of the juicier ones in the MCU as Bucky Barnes, who is an absolute human disaster of a character and wonderfully complex, and he's also someone who has really understood from day one how this whole thing works. He understands that the MCU is part of the larger ecosystem of the movie industry, and things like comic book movies are just as important to keep this whole thing going as the smaller indie projects he's getting well-deserved recognition for this awards season. Stan is returning to the MCU in Thunderbolts*, but it also appears that he's also jumping to another comic book adaptation as well. Buried in a piece by Variety talking about his turn in A Different Man and The Apprentice and talking about his return to the MCU in Thunderbolts*, they revealed that Stan is "currently developing a film adaptation of Ed Brubaker's graphic novel Reckless and working on a project with celebrated filmmaker Cristian Mungiu."

Reckless is a series of five graphic novels published by Image Comics. They were released from late 2020 to late 2022 and were written by Ed Brubaker with art and cover art by Sean Phillips. Brubaker is infamous in Marvel circles for bringing Bucky Barnes back to life and turning him into the giant human disaster that he is today, which is likely how Brubaker and Stan connected. Here is the summary of Reckless from the official Image Comics website:

"Sex, drugs, and murder in 1980s Los Angeles, and the best new twist on paperback pulp heroes since The Punisher or Jack Reacher. ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us the last thing anyone expected from them-a good guy. A bold new series of original graphic novels, with three books releasing over the next year, each a full-length story that stands on its own. Meet Ethan Reckless: Your trouble is his business, for the right price. But when a fugitive from his radical student days reaches out for help, Ethan must face the only thing he fears…his own past."

Mungiu is a fantastic director whose name you have probably seen floating around any Cannes coverage you might have seen in the last couple of years. He's been there several times, the most recent time in 2022, with several wins and nominations for his films like 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Graduation, and R.M.N. Reckless isn't superheroes or anything that, but this does appear to be something very different from anything Mungiu has done before. There doesn't appear to be a studio attached or any other information on the project. Considering how well the Jack Reacher adaptation has done for Amazon and how eager people are to see The Punisher return to the MCU, it isn't surprising to see someone eyeing a project like this for the big screen.

