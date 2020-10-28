Borat 2: Deleted Scene Shows Consequences of Conservative Bear Poking

Provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen revealed the other side of the coin when stunt pranks don't go as planned as the star posted a deleted scene on his Twitter from his latest film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan released on Amazon earlier in October. The scene in question shows Borat (Cohen) in disguise performing a song in front of a MAGA crowd when a few decide to storm the stage angrily pursuing him as he flees to his trailer and RV. They proceed to rock the trailer, trying to get at the actor as the trailer lights flicker, and Cohen attempts to hide and, pulling from the inside, keep his door closed.

Cohen uploaded the 45-second clip with the following, "This was not the easiest movie to make. #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm." Despite Cohen's largely 14-year Borat hiatus, there are those who still remember. For all the "suffering" for his art, the reception is in part fueled by the publicity from its subjects like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, babysitter Janise Jones, and Holocaust survivor, the late Judith Dim Evans. The latter's estate unsuccessfully sued Cohen and producers over misrepresentation despite the decision to dedicate the film in Evans' memory. Evans, who "met" Cohen's Borat at a synagogue during filming, died before Borat 2's release, but was able to tell her story in the form of a bonus feature. Cohen had someone explain to Evans that he himself is Jewish, and their interaction acted served a purpose in education. To top all that off, Cohen also upset the greater Kazakh-American community with his two Borat films accusing him of whitewashing and racism. Kazakhstan did adopt one of his catchphrases in "Very Nice" as part of their tourism campaign. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

