Naomie Harris Didn't Think The No Time To Die Ending Was Real

This article will contain some pretty MASSIVE SPOILERS for the ending of No Time To Die, so if you haven't seen the movie yet and you have somehow managed to avoid getting spoiled, then click away.

For many years, people have been wondering just how they would close the door on the Daniel Craig era of James Bond. The running theory for people who are super into James Bond movies is that the name isn't a name but a codename. So, in theory, someone called James Bond could die, and someone else could become the new Bond. It seems we are putting that theory to the test because at the end of No Time To Die, Craig Bond absolutely dies, but at the end of the credits, the movie says that James Bond will return. It turns out that there was one cast member who thought the ending wasn't real the first time she read the script. Naomie Harris recently spoke to CinemaBlend, and she said that she thought the ending wasn't real, and they gave her a fake ending even before it was confirmed that some crew members were given scripts with fake endings.

I would have been so outraged if they didn't give me the proper ending, oh my gosh…I couldn't believe it. I actually thought they were going to change it. I thought, okay, so they've written this ending, but that's not real. They can't. They can't do that. Because that doesn't happen to Bond ever, right? I mean, I've never seen that happen to Bond – ever.

While it's true that this hasn't happened to Bond before, Craig has wanted a definitive out of this series for a couple of years now. With No Time To Die, the James Bond series could confirm a very long-running fan theory that could be really cool to see and open the door for so many people to play the character in the future.

Summary: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It was released on October 8th in the United States and September 30th in the United Kingdom. It is out on home release and is now available to rent on Amazon Prime.