Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: ben stiller, film, justin theroux, Paramount Pictures, Tropic Thunder

Justin Theroux Addresses a Potential Tropic Thunder Sequel

Justin Theroux shares his thoughts on a possible sequel to the 2008 comedy film Tropic Thunder and reveals that he has a few ideas.

Article Summary Justin Theroux teases potential ideas for a Tropic Thunder sequel, expressing his enthusiasm for a follow-up.

Theroux believes new Hollywood trends could offer fresh comedic material for Tropic Thunder 2.

Tropic Thunder's original film industry satire sets the stage for exploring new outlandish Hollywood movements.

Fans eagerly speculate on what a Tropic Thunder sequel might entail, with Theroux's ideas still a secret.

The 2008 comedy film Tropic Thunder, directed by Ben Stiller, who co-wrote the script with Justin Theroux and Etan Cohen, followed a group of self-absorbed actors shooting a big-budget Vietnam War movie. And after being dropped in the jungle, they must become the soldiers they are portraying to survive. At the time of its release, the film garnered close to $200 million at the box office and just over an 82% approval rating via Rotten Tomatoes, making it generally popular with the majority of moviegoers. So, considering its popularity and recognizable industry names, is there ever a chance a sequel could come to fruition? Well, as it turns out, maybe.

Justin Theroux is Interested in a Tropic Thunder Follow-Up

During an interview with ComicBook.com promoting the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Theroux was asked about a possible return to Tropic Thunder, with the actor and writer teasing, "I have some [Tropic Thunder] stuff already churning that I'd love to do, but I'll keep it a secret. Hollywood just gets funnier as the years go on. It never ceases to amaze me how navel-gazing it can be. There's a million things – we've gone through so many movements in Hollywood that I think those would all be somehow in the mix. Listen, if an idea strikes me like it struck Tim, where it's like, 'Oh, this could be a sequel,' I'll definitely do a sequel."

Theroux's enthusiasm for a sequel is very palpable and knowing that Tropic Thunder was a satirical take on the film industry just suggests that a sequel could potentially explore new outlandish trends and movements that have emerged since its release. That being said, as Theroux continues to keep his ideas under wraps, fans can only speculate on what a sequel might entail. However, on a positive note, his comments suggest that if the right inspiration strikes, Tropic Thunder 2 could still become a reality, bringing back the =characters and satirical edge that made the original film a cult classic.

Do you think a sequel is necessary?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!