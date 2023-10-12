Posted in: Apple, Movies, Sony | Tagged: AppleTV, napoleon, sony pictures

Napoleon: Directors Cut Is Over 4 Hours, & New International Poster

Ridley Scott has revealed that his directors cut for Napoleon is over four hours long. A new internationa poster has also been released.

We are in the world of director's cuts becoming a thing that people expect and love to see instead of something limited to arthouse theaters, film school, and home release cuts of films. It's interesting to see how filmmakers are adapting to this new world order regarding director's cuts, and some seem to be working it into their contracts that they must release a theatrical and director's cut, or this isn't happening. That seems like it is the case when it comes to Napoleon and Ridley Scott. Scott told Total Film recently that his director's cut was over four hours long and that the theatrical cut will be distributed in theaters by Sony and the director's cut will be streamed by Apple.

"I'm working on it. It was four [hours] 10 [minutes] this morning," Scott explained. "And so what will happen is, we'll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director's cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes."

With films like Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon working in tandem with streaming and theatrical, it gives streaming and theatrical their own places within the industry. It doesn't have to be one or the other, we can have both, and there are plenty of directors who would like to take advantage of a "theatrical cut to theaters, director's cut to streaming" type of model. We also got a new international poster for Napoleon shared by IMP Awards.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!