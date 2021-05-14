Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022

Bring It On came out in 2000 and was a huge hit, spawning five sequels and dozens of clones. It made bigger stars out of Kristen Dunst and Gabrielle Union and remains popular to this day. Now, SYFY will resurrect the series with a horror film. Bring It On: Halloween is set to come out in 2022, from Dana Schwartz and Rebekah McKendry, who handled the script."Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."

Bring It On Could Totally Work As A Horror Film

SYFY is coming strong over these next few months. This, the Chucky tv series, a Day of the Dead series, a Slumber Party Massacre remake, and much more. This Bring It On film came out of left field, though. But it can totally work as a horror film. I wish it wasn't going to be on SYFY, whose track record with quality can be hit or miss, to say the least, but I will try and remain optimistic.

Obviously, the way to do this is as a slasher, and that seems the way they are going from the synopsis up there. I guess the only question is: could they possibly lure back any of those stars from the first film back for a cameo of sorts? Kristen Dunst could be the killer or something; that would be kind of neat. I don't know; instead of this, I wish that they had moved forward with the sequel to Killer Klowns From Outer Space that they kicked the tires on for a while. Oh well. More on this as we find it out, including an actual release date.