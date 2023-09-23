Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: AppleTV, napoleon, ridley scott, sony pictures

Napoleon TV Spot Promises A Rise To Power

Sony Pictures and AppleTV+ have released a new TV spot for Napoleon, teasing his rise to power. The film will be released in theaters on November 22nd.

AppleTV+ is looking to be the one to keep an eye on this awards season with two big movies: Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon. Both of the films inked distribution deals with major studios, so despite being AppleTV+ movies, they are getting worldwide theatrical releases while also being on streaming. Director Ridley Scott is already teasing a much longer cut of Napoleon, but that theatrical cut will probably be nothing to sneeze at because no one is better at capturing something this epic as Sir Ridley. No one in the business can shoot battle scenes better, and the footage we've seen is extremely impressive. So far, Sony Pictures is still playing rather coy with its marketing, maybe they should try paying writers and actors livable wages so the strikes end and everyone can be out on the press tour, but we do have a short TV spot that is all about Napoleon's rise to power.

Napoleon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Napoleon' is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Joséphine. The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition, and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau,' Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Juno, written by David Scarpa, directed by Ridley Scott. It will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023, and on AppleTV+ at a later date.

