Spider-Man: Kirsten Dunst Open to Reprise Mary Jane for Franchise

Kirsten Dunst may not be the only MJ in Sony's live-action Spider-Man universe and, by extension, the MCU, but she is their only Mary Jane Watson. With much of the crossover talk stemming from the upcoming No Way Home with Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx reprising their villainous roles from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films, questions naturally turned to the other actors from the five films. Aside from neither lead in Tobey Maguire nor Andrew Garfield confirming whether they show, Variety had the opportunity to ask Dunst, who appeared in the Raimi films as Peter Parker's love interest, as she promoted her latest film, The Power of the Dog.

Would Kirsten Dunst Return to a Future Spider-Man Film?

"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," Dunst said. "I would never say no to something like that. I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies." The actress appeared in the Raimi trilogy in 2002, 2004, and 2007 opposite Maguire. She confirmed to Total Film she's not in No Way Home that features Tom Holland in the title role for the record. In the Raimi films, Dunst's Mary Jane was the focal love interest. The Webb films had on the comics' original love interest Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone. Jon Watt's MCU films pulled a tease casting Zendaya as "MJ" before revealing that her name as Michelle Jones.

With the multiverse introduced in 2019 Far From Home, it's creatively allowed previous films from the FOX and Sony productions of X-Men and Spider-Man to become canon in some form into the greater MCU paradigm. Coincidentally enough, Raimi himself is currently directing the second Doctor Strange film in The Multiverse of Madness, with star Benedict Cumberbatch already playing a role in its lead-in Spider-Man film. The only other confirmed crossover casting is J.K. Simmons, returning as J. Jonah Jameson, a reimagined live-action version introduced in the Raimi films, making his MCU debut in Far From Home at the post-credit scene. No Way Home comes to theaters on December 17. The Power of the Dog makes its debut on Netflix on December 1.