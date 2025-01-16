Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: NEON, The Monkey

The Monkey Unleashes Its Final Trailer Before Release

The final trailer for NEON's Stephen King adaptation of The Monkey is finally here. The anticipated horror film will be released February 21.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, The Monkey boasts a stellar cast including Theo James and Tatiana Maslany.

The chilling narrative follows twin brothers battling a deadly monkey toy with a mind of its own.

Scheduled for a February 21, 2025, release, The Monkey promises to be a standout hit in winter horror cinema.

The Monkey is the next Stephen King adaptation heading to theaters, and after a bit of a delay, the final trailer was released today. To say it sets the bar high is an understatement. NEON and director Osgood Perkins have done everything right in promoting this film. This film will star Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and is being produced by James Wan. Perkins again teams with NEON after the two found success together in 2024 with the release of Longlegs. The first trailer was a smashing success, and this is set up to make a lot of noise at the box office this winter.

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.". I can't say I have read this story, but this cast is fantastic. Perkins made a name for himself last summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe this will continue that trend. The vibe looks insane, like an arthouse version of Final Destination, and that is a mix I can get behind.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

