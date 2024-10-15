Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: NEON, osgood perkins, The Monkey

The Monkey: NEON Releases Trippy First Trailer For King Adaptation

NEON released the first footage from Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. It hits theaters on February 21st.

The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins, hits theaters February 21, 2025.

Star-studded cast includes Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood.

Blends horror and arthouse vibes, promises to join NEON's horror success streak.

The Monkey has its first footage out, as NEON has released the first full trailer for the Stephen King adaptation. This film will star Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and is being produced by James Wan. Osgood Perkins writes and directs, reteaming with the studio after the wildly successful release of Longlegs earlier this year.

The Monkey Is In Good Hands

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them." Here is the new poster for the film, released over the weekend, which has one of the cheekier taglines you have seen this year on it. Seriously, even our editor here at BC forbade us from putting it in the featured image of this article. Naughty NEON.

I can't say that I have read this story, but I can say that this is a fantastic cast. Perkins made a name for himself this summer with the success of Longlegs, so The Monkey is going to be poised to be one of the breakout hits of the winter for sure. NEON is making a ton of noise in the horror space, and you better believe this will continue that trend. This first footage looks absolutely insane, like an arthouse version of Final Destination, and that is a mix I can get behind.

The Monkey will be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.

