Russos Directing Avengers 5 & 6, Robert Downey Jr. Cast As Doctor Doom

Marvel has confirmed that Anthony and Joe Russo will direct Avengers 5 and 6, titled Doomsday and Secret Wars, and Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Doctor Doom.

"When in doubt, go back to what worked the first time around" appears to be the motto of the next two Avengers films, and they are taking that to the next level. We all knew they would probably finish pretty big, but they have decided it's time to put Kang behind us, get rid of all the bad press, and figure out a way to get people pumped again (via Deadline). So not only have they officially signed and dotted the line to bring back Anthony and Joe Russo to direct both of the Avengers films, but we also have new titles and logos to accompany said movies. Avengers: Doomsday is set for May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars is set for May 7, 2027. They brought out the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the first time and confirmed that they would appear in the next two Avengers movies. Then they decided it was time to go big and go all the way to what worked the first time. Marvel officially announced that they have one of the biggest villains in the Marvel Universe, Doctor Doom, and a very familiar face will play him: Robert Downey Jr.

The Russos reported telling the crowd they "missed them," while Downey Jr. said, "New mask, same task" while on stage. People will have many theories about how Doctor Doom looks like Tony Stark, but in a world of variants, we're sure they can come up with an explanation that will work. Between Deadpool & Wolverine bringing in massive numbers with all of its callbacks, this is all the proof we need that Marvel appears to be looking back at what worked in the past to see what could work. On the other hand, the Avengers movies have always been far too big for one director to handle, so they should have considered pairs from the beginning. We knew that Secret Wars was coming, but Doomsday is the product of everything happening with Jonathan Majors. From Old Comic Expert and Bleeding Cool Managing Editor Mark Seifert: "For what little it's probably worth, Doomsday is a relatively famous Silver Age Fantastic Four storyline. An obvious enough name, of course. TLDR; Dr. Doom gets the Power Cosmic from the Silver Surfer." With the D23 Expo right around the corner, Marvel has another opportunity to share more information soon.

