Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Arcade Fire's HER Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the first time ever release of Arcade Fire, and Owen Pallet's HER score. Never before released, it will come pressed on red marble vinyl in conjunction with Milan Records. This is going to go fast and to prove that Mondo is anticipating this, they are limiting purchases to only one per person. Check it out below, and be sure to be ready to order Wednesday when it goes on sale here.

Mondo HER Soundtrack Release Details

"HER is a science fiction romance film directed by Spike Jonze. In the not-so-distant future, lonely writer Theodore purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user's every need. To Theodore's surprise, a romantic relationship blossoms between him and the software. Technology and love blend in an unexpected tale that explores the nature of emotion and the ways that technology isolates — and connects — us all. HER was a striking success and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

The original score to HER was composed by the band Arcade Fire with additional music provided by Owen Pallett. Their score is a constant companion to Theodore and runs as a delicate, airy thread through the film. Though critically lauded and nominated for Best Original Score, HER has been unreleased until now. The HER Original Score release features 13 tracks from Arcade Fire, and Owen Pallett mastered specifically for the vinyl format, including the delightful track "Supersymmetry." This release is pressed on red marble vinyl and housed in an inner sleeve within a single pocket jacket."