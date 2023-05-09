Theo James Lands Lead In Stephen King Adaptation From James Wan Theo James has been tapped to star in Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, a short story from Skeleton Crew, from producer James Wan.

Theo James has been tapped to star in the lead role in an adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey, a short story from his collection Skeleton Crew. James Wan is set to produce along with Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (M3GAN), and C2 Motion Picture Group's Jason Cloth (Joker), and Dave Caplan (Babylon). Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) handled the adaptation and will also direct the film, which will surely have a bidding war take place at Cannes. A little surprising that it is not going directly to Universal since Wan and Jason Blum are set up there. Deadline had the news of the project.

Theo James Should Crush This, The Monkey Could Be Huge

James Wan said this about the story: "Stephen King is the godfather of the horror genre. He had a huge influence on me as a child and throughout my career, and it's always been a dream to help bring one of his stories to life. The Monkey is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit. And I can't imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life."

Here is the description of the story: "When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them."

I agree with Wan for sure, The Monkey is a great story, and it is a wonder that this one has not gotten more attention over the years. Look for much more on this as it breaks.