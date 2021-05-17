Netflix Nabs Travis Knight For New Vampire Action Film Uprising

Netflix is giving the keys to another potential franchise to Bumblebee director Travis Knight. The in-demand name will helm a new vampire action film titles Uprising. This is an adaption of Raymond Villareal, the book A People's History of the Vampire Uprising, and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing part of their deal with Netflix. Jeremy Slater wrote the script, also one of the most in-demand names in the game. He is also a writer on the MCU Disney+ series Moon Knight. The news of the deal was reported on by Deadline.

Very Curious To See A Travis Knight Horror Anything, Especially Netflix

"The film is set after a global viral outbreak turns people into vampires and follows CIA agent Lauren Webb, who works against the clock to uncover the truth behind a growing uprising that threatens to wipe out humanity." Sounds like another franchise starter to me. I could be wrong, but I am sure that Netflix will want to continue the story if this proves to be successful. With someone like Travis Knight behind the camera, you can bet we are in for some top-notch filmmaking. Knight has a fantastic eye for filming action scenes, giant robots, or otherwise, and this project got a huge shot in the arm with him hopping aboard.

I am loving all of these horror projects at Netflix. This Friday, we get Army of the Dead from Zack Snyder, the Haunting series from Mike Flanagan; there is some real quality horror coming from the streamer right now. Now this project. We shall see how fast they can get this into production and get it in front of us, but you can bet the horror community will have eyes on this one as more info is revealed to all of us.