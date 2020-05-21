Netflix Adds For June 2020: ET, Ladybird, Da 5 Bloods, and More

Netflix adds for June 2020 include classic films like ET, The Silence of the Lambs, and West Side Story. Blockbusters like Twister, V For Vendetta, Ladybird, and Inside Man also appear on the service in the first week of the month. This is a big month for originals as well as new seasons of The Politician, F is For Family, and The Order debut, along with the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why. For original films, Spike Lee's new joint Da 5 Bloods leads the way, along with Netflix original The Last Days of American Crime. Check out everything hitting the streamer in June down below.

June 1 Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2 Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family

June 3 Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream

June 4 Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original

June 6 Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8 Before I Fall

June 10 Curon Netflix Original

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z Netflix Original

June 11 Pose: Season 2

June 12 Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2

F is For Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13 Alexa & Katie: Part 4

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14 Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original

June 15 Underdogs

June 16 Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17 An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18 A Whisker Away Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original

June 19 Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One Way to Tomorrow

The Politician

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21 Goldie

June 22 Dark Skies

June 23 Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Comedy Special

June 24 Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí

June 26 Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

June 29 Bratz: The Movie

June 30 Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half Comedy Special

June TBA It's Okay to Not Be Okay

One Take

Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story