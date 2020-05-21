Netflix Adds For June 2020: ET, Ladybird, Da 5 Bloods, and More

Netflix adds for June 2020 include classic films like ET, The Silence of the Lambs, and West Side Story. Blockbusters like Twister, V For Vendetta, Ladybird, and Inside Man also appear on the service in the first week of the month. This is a big month for originals as well as new seasons of The Politician, F is For Family, and The Order debut, along with the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why. For original films, Spike Lee's new joint Da 5 Bloods leads the way, along with Netflix original The Last Days of American Crime. Check out everything hitting the streamer in June down below.
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family
June 3
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon Netflix Original
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z Netflix Original
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2
F is For Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One Way to Tomorrow
The Politician
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Comedy Special
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half Comedy Special
June TBA
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
One Take
Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story