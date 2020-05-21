Netflix Adds For June 2020: ET, Ladybird, Da 5 Bloods, and More

Posted on | by Jeremy Konrad | Comments

Netflix adds for June 2020 include classic films like ET, The Silence of the Lambs, and West Side Story. Blockbusters like Twister, V For Vendetta, Ladybird, and Inside Man also appear on the service in the first week of the month. This is a big month for originals as well as new seasons of The Politician, F is For Family, and The Order debut, along with the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why. For original films, Spike Lee's new joint Da 5 Bloods leads the way, along with Netflix original The Last Days of American Crime. Check out everything hitting the streamer in June down below.

Netflix adds in June include tons of films and tv shows.
Netflix adds in June include tons of films and tv shows.

June 1

Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell SeasoNetflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family

June 3

Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu?

Comic Adaptation Last Days of American Crime On Netflix June 5th
Last Days Of American Crime – Edgar Ramírez – Photo Credit: Netflix / Marcos Cruz

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6  (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon Netflix Original
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z Netflix Original

June 11

Pose: Season 2

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods hits Netflix in June.
Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods hits Netflix in June. Credit Netflix

June 12

Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2
F is For Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series 
The Search
The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original

THE POLITICIAN (L to R) BEN PLATT as PAYTON HOBART and ZOEY DEUTCH as INFINITY JACKSON in episode 3 of THE POLITICIAN. Cr. GIOVANNI RUFINO/NETFLIX © 2020

June 19

Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One Way to Tomorrow
The Politician 
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything  Comedy Special

June 24

Athlete A  
Crazy Delicious  
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí  

June 26

Amar y vivir 
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game Netflix Documentary
Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half Comedy Special

0COMMENTS

June TBA

It's Okay to Not Be Okay
One Take
Roswell: New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.

twitter   instagram   envelope  