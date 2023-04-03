Extraction 2 Teaser Trailer Released By Netflix Extraction 2 debuts on Netflix June 16th, and the first trailer for Chris Hemsworth's return as Tyler Rake debuted this morning.

Extraction 2 is coming soon, and Netflix released the teaser trailer for the film this morning. Again starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the film also stars a returning Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. Joe and Anthony Russo again produce, with Joe writing the script. Behind the camera again is Sam Hargrave, who really turned a lot of heads directing the first film. "Tyler, you were clinically dead nine months ago, but you fought your way back." says the voiceover in the trailer. Some insane action is promised again in this film, and you can get the first taste of it below.

Extraction 2 Should Top Most Anticipated Action Lists This Year

"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely as executive producers."

The first Extraction featured some of the best action sequences in any film in a long time. The one-shot, 18-minute building escape/car chase was a marvel to behold, not to mention the brutality and emotion of the final firefight on the bridge scene. That will all be really hard to top, but with this creative team, I trust them. Extraction 2 will be on Netflix on June 16th.