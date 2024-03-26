Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: fear street, Fear Street: The Prom Queen, netflix, RL Stine

Fear Street: The Prom Queen Cast Announced By Netflix

The cast of Netflix's next Fear Street film has been announced. This film will be based on the R.L. Stine novel The Prom Queen.

Fear Street: The Prom Queen is the next film in the series based on the novels of R.L. Stine, which will be coming to Netflix soon. The cast and director of the film have been announced. India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston have all been cast in the film, which Matt Palmer will direct. This follows the Fear Street trilogy that came out on the streamer in 2021 to much fanfare and acclaim. Those three films were directed by Leigh Janiak. The author let it slip that this would be the next book adopted in January.

Fear Street Picks A Perfect Next Installment

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway, and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

I read this book so many times when I was younger that the cover fell off. Stine was the author of my youth until I started with King. I feel like a lot of horror fans can relate. I also love that these films are for a more mature crowd and do not shy away from the violence and themes in his stories. Fear Street always made you feel like an adult when you read them, and the trilogy of films captured that feeling perfectly. That cast is full of great performers, though it makes me a little sad that they did not bring back Janiak to direct.

As more info about this new Fear Street film becomes available, we will bring it to you.

