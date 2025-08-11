Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the chronicles of narnia

Netflix's Adaptation Of The Chronicles of Narnia Starts Filming

Netflix's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, which Greta Gerwig will direct, has started filming in London.

It seems that things are kicking off for the Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, even if we only have bare bones in terms of casting rumors. According to What on Netflix?, director Greta Gerwig was spotted in London filming the project, but people were a little confused that all aesthetic signs seemed to be pointing to a story in the 1950s and not during World War II. And that's just thinking of The Lion. The Witch and the Wardrobe, the first movie out of the gate, is reportedly The Magician's Nephew, which is a prequel to the entire series. Does that mean when we get to the Pevensie children and their story, we'll be moving even further ahead? Gerwig is a fantastic director, and if Netflix doesn't pull the plug on this project before we get through the entire series, this could be one hell of a ride.

And Adapting "Foundational" Pieces Of Media

Several book series are considered "foundational" when it comes to genres, and The Chronicles of Narnia is absolutely one of those book series. Between 2005 and 2010, three of the books were adapted to the big screen with pretty decent results. The books aren't massive in length like Dune is, so there wasn't a need to cut too much out. They also have definitive beginnings, middles, and endings, making them pretty ripe for adaptation. However, like all media involving children, the passage of time, delays, and dwindling box office returns got in the way of future movies.

Netflix acquired the rights to make more films and television series based on the books back in 2018, but it took quite a while for the streaming service to get anything off the ground. Following the massive success of Barbie, it was pretty clear that director Greta Gerwig could do anything she wanted, but she signed on to do The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The last time we heard about the production, they wanted to start in 2024, but unless that happened while no one was looking, that didn't quite happen. We also don't know how Netflix is planning to adapt these books.

Much like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, when you're doing a franchise where your cast is children, you are on a very strict timetable, or things start to get weird regarding aging. See all the jokes about the final season of Stranger Things. The first film will get an exclusive IMAX theatrical run during the Thanksgiving 2026 weekend, and will launch on Netflix in December.

